Financial Comparison: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) versus Uniti Group (NYSE:UNIT)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LTC Properties and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 3 0 0 1.60 Uniti Group 4 4 0 0 1.50

LTC Properties presently has a consensus price target of $40.80, suggesting a potential downside of 11.61%. Uniti Group has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 102.74%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 57.14% 12.33% 6.56% Uniti Group 3.06% -2.17% 0.68%

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. LTC Properties pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uniti Group pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Uniti Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $168.65 million 10.88 $154.98 million $3.06 15.08 Uniti Group $1.02 billion 1.20 $16.19 million $2.51 2.52

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Uniti Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.