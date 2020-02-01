Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Earnings Results

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter.

FISI traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

