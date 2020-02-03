Financial Review: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for On Track Innovations and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -21.40% -43.81% -20.72% BE Semiconductor Industrs 19.73% 21.64% 9.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $21.88 million 0.47 -$260,000.00 ($0.05) -5.00 BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 5.56 $160.92 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.