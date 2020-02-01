FinnCap Raises Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Price Target to GBX 238

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its price objective raised by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 238 ($3.13) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.09% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Belvoir Lettings stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.20) on Thursday. Belvoir Lettings has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 155.94 ($2.05). The firm has a market cap of $58.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.40.

In other Belvoir Lettings news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 40,000 shares of Belvoir Lettings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £59,600 ($78,400.42).

About Belvoir Lettings

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

