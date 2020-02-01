FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ANGLE stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.56. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.68.

ANGLE (LON:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (3.33) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ANGLE will post -7.2800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

