Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.48

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.48 and traded as high as $23.70. Finning International shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 168,269 shares traded.

FTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at C$672,500.74. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $158,031.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

