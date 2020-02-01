Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news sentiment score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CVE F opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

