FireEye (FEYE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect FireEye to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.01. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

