FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $23.00 target price on the information security company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,082. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in FireEye by 153.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FireEye by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FireEye by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in FireEye by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

