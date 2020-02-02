First Analysis Comments on MiX Telematics Ltd -‘s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) – Analysts at First Analysis issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MiX Telematics in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis analyst H. Smith anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

