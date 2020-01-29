First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

