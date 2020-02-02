First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

First Bank has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Bank has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.40.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

