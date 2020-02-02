First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.50 on Friday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Busey by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

