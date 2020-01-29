First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. First Busey has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

