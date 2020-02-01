First Business Financial Services Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $222.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)