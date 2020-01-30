First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

FCNCA stock traded up $16.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.34. The company had a trading volume of 53,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.62. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $381.50 and a twelve month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.36 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

