First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

FCBC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,772. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?