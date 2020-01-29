First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Buys $50,040.00 in Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance