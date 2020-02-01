First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 4,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Community by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Community by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

