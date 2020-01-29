First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

First Defiance Financial stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

