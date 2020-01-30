First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 463,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 100,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,869. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. Analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

