First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Stock analysts at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “add” rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 2,770 ($36.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $746.79 million and a PE ratio of 54.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,707.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,516.15.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

