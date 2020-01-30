First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 7,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,250. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

