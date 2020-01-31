First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

