First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.20. 1,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

