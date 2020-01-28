First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.80 Million

Analysts expect that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $52.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the highest is $53.50 million. First Foundation reported sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $210.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $211.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $230.00 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $231.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Foundation.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

FFWM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 237,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $726.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

