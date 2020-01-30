First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 1,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $726.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

