First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. Analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

