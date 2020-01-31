First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

