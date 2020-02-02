First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Hawaiian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 640,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,204 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection