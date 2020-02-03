First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 36,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,752. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

