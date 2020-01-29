First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Horizon National has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 105,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

