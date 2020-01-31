First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.76

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 4521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 125,853 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

