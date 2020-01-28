First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIBK opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,411.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Recession