First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIBK. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,033.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116 shares of company stock worth $47,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

