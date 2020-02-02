First Interstate Bancsystem’s (FIBK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $164,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,411.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,894 shares of company stock worth $212,428 in the last 90 days. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Brightworth purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

