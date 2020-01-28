First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.67.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$13.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$7.26 and a 1-year high of C$16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.67.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,195 shares in the company, valued at C$149,083.13. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at C$548,162.91. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

See Also: Resistance Level