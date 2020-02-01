First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 189,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

