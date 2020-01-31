First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Shares Down 22.2%

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG)’s stock price traded down 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 50,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 25,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

First Mexican Gold Company Profile (CVE:FMG)

First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?