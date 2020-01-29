First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of FMBH opened at $33.58 on Monday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $566.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.49.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $1,883,334. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

