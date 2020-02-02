First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

FMBI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 678,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after purchasing an additional 206,954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,309,000 after acquiring an additional 267,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 979,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,951,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 900,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

