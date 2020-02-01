First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $247.24

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.24 and traded as high as $252.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $246.00, with a volume of 267 shares.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

