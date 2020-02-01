First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.92

Media headlines about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news sentiment score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FLIC opened at $22.06 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

