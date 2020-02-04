First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $420,833.40 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48.

On Friday, November 29th, Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $468,129.48.

FSLR opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $43,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 114.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

