First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Financial Survey

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 3 0 2.50 First Solar 1 3 8 0 2.58

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.33%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $385.00 million 3.59 -$26.19 million $0.78 24.79 First Solar $2.24 billion 2.36 $144.33 million $1.36 36.94

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -3.43% 8.02% 4.48% First Solar -0.14% -0.07% -0.05%

Summary

First Solar beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.