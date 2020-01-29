First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Trading Down 2.1%

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.63 and last traded at $49.63, 1,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FLM)

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

