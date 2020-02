First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX)’s stock price fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00, 706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?