First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC)’s share price was down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.09 and last traded at $74.09, approximately 2,006 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?