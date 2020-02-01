First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised First US Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

FUSB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.23% of First US Bancshares worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

