FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. FirstCash also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.32-4.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,265. FirstCash has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $106.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

